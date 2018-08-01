× Could we be seeing above average rainfall this month?

Welcome to August! The outlook for this month suggests that we have equal chances for normal, above average and below average temperatures.

What’s more interesting is the precipitation outlook. After several months where our rain totals have fallen short, the outlook for August is suggesting we could be seeing a wetter than normal month. We’ll see!

On average, the high temperature through most of the month averages to 84°.

We had another cooler than average day with highs only making it to the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Plan on areas of patchy/dense fog tomorrow morning. We’ll have a lot more sunshine around through the day and we’ll be warmer! Temperatures making it back up to seasonal highs.

Our high temperatures just keep rising from there. Plan on a hot and humid weekend with temperatures back near and in the 90’s.