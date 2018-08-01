Couple leaves $1,000 tip for single mother serving at Brown County hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Ind. – What would you do if you got a $1,000 tip? That's what one single mom in Brown County had to decide. Anna Hofstetter is a bartender at Hotel Nashville and she said a couple staying at the hotel to celebrate their wedding anniversary gave it to her.

Hofstetter said it was a slow Saturday night. During the evening, she struck up a conversation with the couple. She told them she's a single mom and works three jobs to support her two kids.

"They sat at a little table near the door and they said they got married at the Hotel Nashville seven years ago," she said.

She said they ordered long island iced teas, a crab artichoke appetizer and the dinner special. Their check came out to $32.40. When Hofstetter picked up the receipt, she saw they wrote $1,000 in the tip column. There was also a message saying, "give something for kids."

"I said thank you so much. You have no idea how much this means to me," she said.

She could have used it for her kid's birthdays, their college fund or to pay off her student loans. A few days later, she had another idea after bumping into Clara Stanley. Stanley and another group of kids are collecting money to build a skate and teen park in Brown County. They hope to build it at Deer Run Park. The county still needs to approve the plans. The kids created a group called Kids on Wheels for their fundraising efforts.

"Brown County has been lacking a healthy, wonderful place for children," said Stanley, President of Brown County Enrichment for Teens Association Inc. or BETA.

It's a project Hofstetter thought would make a lasting impact so she felt it was worth a $1,000 donation.

"I know Anna is doing a lot of working hours, single mom. $1,000 is big money," said Stanley.

Hofstetter said this donation will not only be for her kids but also for all of the kids in the community. Kids on Wheels has already raised roughly $25,000 for the skate and teen park. Their fundraising goal is $120,000. They are getting some help through state grants. If they collect another $50,000 before September 22, they will receive a $50,000 matching grant from the state.

