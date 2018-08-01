× Kokomo police arrest teens accused of stealing 7 guns

KOKOMO, Ind.– Two boys, ages 16 and 17, have been arrested by Kokomo police in connection with a burglary of a Rural King store that resulted in the thefts of seven guns.

At 2:31 a.m. Wednesday, Kokomo officers responded to the store at 2947 South Washington Street where employees spotted the teens taking the guns from a display.

Witnesses said the boys ran from the store just before police arrived. Investigators determined the gun thieves hurt themselves in the process of stealing the firearms.

Minutes later, an officer stopped a car in the vicinity of the theft and a 40-year-old woman said she had received a phone call to pick up the juveniles from a neighborhood on the south side.

In the back seat were the boys with hand and arm injuries as well as the seven stolen guns.

They’ve been charged with burglary and possession of a handgun without a license and are both incarcerated at the Kinsey Youth Center.