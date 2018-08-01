Police hunt for suspects in morning road rage shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The hunt continues for whoever shot a man Tuesday night during what police are calling a road rage incident.

Kywan Harris, 28, was hit several times after he told police someone cut him off, and then opened fire.

Harris’s family says he’s doing much better. In fact, he’s even been posting pictures and video of his progress on social media.

“He said this car, this black car, cut him off,” said Harris’s mother, who asked not to be identified, “and he said they just started shooting.”

His mother said she is grateful he wasn’t hurt worse, only suffering graze wounds to his face and a bullet in his shoulder.

“When I heard Eskenazi, I’m like ‘Oh My God,’ because I know that’s a trauma,” said his mother, “so I didn’t know how bad it was.”

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Tibbs Avenue, Tuesday night around 11:00. According to a police report, the backseat passenger in a black Chevy Impala opened fire on Harris. Neither the car nor those suspects have been found yet.

“He shot back,” said Harris’s mother, “and he said, ‘Ma I think if I hadn’t have shot back, I would be dead.’”

IMPD had no updates as of this afternoon and wouldn’t confirm whether Harris had also returned fire.

AAA estimates up to 80 percent of Americans experience some kind of anger or road rage behind the wheel.

According to the Muncie Star Press, just last week, suspect Jerry Lee Jinks was arrested in Albany, Indiana, after police say he pulled a gun on another driver who passed him.

“I think the thing is to sort of assume the best intentions of people instead of the worst,” said IU Health clinical psychologist Dr. Kristine Chapleau, who said oftentimes, assumptions made by drivers lead to escalations.

“I think one thing is we want to make sure is when we don’t let it go, all it does is makes us feel more uncomfortable,” said Chapleau, reminding driving to let go of small slights on the wrong and keep your focus on driving safely.

Police are still looking for the suspects who opened fire on Harris. If you’ve got any information, you’re asked to call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.