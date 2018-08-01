× Reports: Pacers finalizing extension with Nate McMillan

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers and head coach Nate McMillan are finalizing a contract extension according to ESPN and the IndyStar.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the deal is for an additional two years, locking up McMillan through the 2020-2021 season.

McMillan has led the Pacers to a 90-74 record and two playoff appearances in two years since taking over for Frank Vogel.

The Pacers enjoyed a renaissance last season after the Paul George trade under McMillan. Indiana finished with a 48-34 record, taking the eventual Eastern Conference champion Cavaliers to seven games in the first round of the playoffs. Victor Oladipo developed into an NBA All-Star, winning the leagues Most Improved Player Award.

McMillan is 568-526 in 14 years as a head coach with seven trips to the postseason with the Pacers, Trail Blazers and the SuperSonics.