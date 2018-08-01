Trial date set for third of three men charged with murder of Boone County deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – One of the three men charged with the murder of Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett had his first court appearance on Wednesday.

During in the initial hearing, John Baldwin Jr.’s pretrial conference was set for Sept. 26, 2018 and his jury trial was scheduled for Dec. 12, 2018.

The county’s prosecutor’s office filed charges against Baldwin and John Ball in early July. Along with murder, Baldwin also faces charges of conspiracy to commit dealing in meth, dealing in meth, two counts of possession of meth, two counts of resisting law enforcement, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident and possession of marijuana.

The third suspect in the case, Anthony Baumgardt, was arrested shortly after Deputy Pickett was shot and killed.

Court documents claim Ball “fronted” methamphetamine to Baumgardt and John Baldwin Jr. to later sell. During the alleged drug transaction, police arrived to Ball's residence, including Deputy Pickett, to serve an arrest warrant in Lebanon. Police believe Baumgardt and Baldwin left the residence and fled in a car driven by Baldwin Jr.

During the chase, Deputy Pickett became the lead pursuit vehicle. It ended at the Indian Springs Apartment Complex, where authorities say Baldwin slowed down his silver Ford Taurus to let Baumgardt out.

Deputy Pickett, along with his K-9 partner Brik, began pursuing Baumgardt on foot. Moments later, Baumgardt allegedly fired three shots, fatally wounding Pickett. Police believe Pickett was shot using a Taurus 9mm pistol that Ball provided.

Baumgardt's jury trial has been set for Aug. 3, 2020. Ball's is scheduled for Nov. 20, 2018.