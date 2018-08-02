Abused puppy adopted by Manning family

JACKSON, Miss. – A puppy rescued from deplorable conditions was adopted by Peyton Manning and his family, according to the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi.

The no-kill shelter wrote on Facebook that a carnival worker at the Neshoba County Fair saved the “tiny, two pound” dog that was being kept in a garbage bag or tied with a rope too tight around her neck.

According to the shelter, the pup was also covered in fleas and infected with intestinal parasites, so volunteers took her to a veterinarian to be checked out.

Eventually, the shelter says the pup was sent to live with a shelter family, where “she was loved and doted on by all,” and met many friends and neighbors, including the Manning family.

People.com reports that Manning’s wife and kids quickly became enamored with the puppy and they decided to adopt her.