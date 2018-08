Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- She hiked up Mt. Kilimanjaro when she weighed 300 pounds.

Kara Richardson Whitely details this trek and her personal journey to overcome Binge Eating Disorder.. in two books.

Now she has a third called "The Weight of Being". It offers hope for anyone struggling with food addiction and weight trauma.

Kara joined us on the FOX59 Morning News to share her story.