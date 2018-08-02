Be our guest at Crab General

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crab General features two unique menus—Louisiana Seafood Boil and Shabu Shabu Hot Pot. This one of a kind restaurant is located in the heart of Broad Ripple. A visual delight, each hot pot is filled with a steaming aromatic broth that’s decorated with an assortment of fresh ingredients such as goji berries, jujubes, black cardamon pods, ginseng and herbs. 5 different broths to choose from including spicy. Guests then place their selection of delicately sliced marbled meats, crisp vegetables, fresh seafood and handmade noodles into the broth, let simmer and enjoy. All you can eat Shabu Shabu is offered 7 days a week for $19.99! We also feature a sauce bar, so you can concoct your own favorite.

Crab General's convenient location and affordable prices make our restaurant a natural choice for eat-in or take-out meals in the Indianapolis community. Our restaurant is known for its special house Cajun flavor and high quality fresh seafood. Outdoor patio seating is available, live music every Saturday and a full bar stocked with draft beers, wine and sake. Come experience our friendly atmosphere and excellent service.

