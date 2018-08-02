× Best of the week; Hotter, more humid days for the weekend!

Skies are clear and only a few pockets of patchy fog (mainly southeast of the city) to greet you out-the-door this morning. We expect a brighter morning and afternoon on the way today! The combination of sunshine and a light, southwest breeze should drive our temperatures back to the middle 80’s. More typical of August weather here in Indiana, marking the “pick of the week!”

Hotter and more humid air will seep in this upcoming weekend and a slight storm chance will exist for late afternoon, both days of Friday and Saturday! Otherwise, summer is back and just in time for the weekend and the opening of the Indiana State Fair.