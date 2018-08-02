× IndyHumane fires CEO Steven Stolen just one year after he was hired

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Humane Society of Indianapolis has fired CEO Steven Stolen a little more than a year after it hired him.

Stolen told us he was notified of his dismissal on Monday in a phone call from IndyHumane board chairman Kyle Masur.

He said he was surprised to hear the news after he says IndyHumane made substantial progress last year in every important area.

Stolen also told FOX59, “While I do not agree with the action and might take issue with cause as described to me, I understand that it is the providence [sic] of the board to take this action and respect their right to do so.”

FOX59 has not yet heard from IndyHumane.