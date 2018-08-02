IPS ‘Back to School’ Festival

Posted 7:03 AM, August 2, 2018, by , Updated at 07:04AM, August 2, 2018

It's back to school time for IPS students. They will return for the new school year on Monday, August 6th. Ahead of the first day, the district is inviting students and parents to the 'Back to School' festival at the Indiana Historical Society. They will also be giving away school supplies through the 'Backpack Attack' program. It's all free of charge!