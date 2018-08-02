It will be hot and humid for the first weekend of August

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's going to be a weekend filled with fun events! One of them, the Indiana State Fair. It opens tomorrow! We'll kick off the morning with areas of patchy fog again, so allow yourself some extra time to take it slow on the roads. Remember, many kids are now waiting along the side of the road for their bus!

By the lunch hour, temperatures will climb to the lower 80s, with lots of sunshine. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon. It's going to be a perfect day to enjoy some fair food and games.

Don't forget the sunscreen though! The UV Index will remain high tomorrow. Sunburns can occur in about 15 minutes if you don't have any protection on your skin.

As we head into the weekend, we're really bringing the heat. Feels Like temperatures will be back to the lower and mid 90s for this first weekend of August.

Through the weekend, a few spotty showers will be possible during the peak heat of the day. However, most of us will stay completely dry. Better chances for more rain and storms will come by early next week.