Massive back-to-school sale in Hamilton County offers up to 75% off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Getting everything ready for school can cost a family a fortune, especially if they have several kids.

Most families spend about $200 per child, from clothes to supplies.

"I have four children, and I wanted to save some money. It can be really expensive during back to school time. For me, it can be costly as I have children ranging from kindergarten through sophomore in high school," said Brandi Linville, a consignor and volunteer for Just Between Friends.

You can't blame Brandy for wanting to save every penny possible. Shopping for kids is time consuming and costly. Brandy and her friend Libby Woelfer are both consignors and shoppers at the "Just Between Friends" sale or JBF in Noblesville. It started out as a sale "just between friends," but it's now nationwide, with the central Indiana sale happening twice a year.

One way to save money is to buy as much stuff as you can right after school starts, especially trendy items.

"The prices may come down right after school begins, but you're also not going to have to re-buy what you discover is trendy once your kids go to school. That's the type of thing that will save you both time and money," Woelfert said.

You don't always have to shop at malls for back-to-school supplies. Shopping at supermarkets for basics saves time and sometimes money because those stores can buy in bulk. Supermarkets often have sales on items that didn't sell before school began.

Another idea to save money is to let the kids raid your office cabinets.

"Let the kids go in and find the old binders that we have hidden in the filing cabinet is a great idea. You can also them have them decorate it by using stickers or family photos," said Woelfert.

Woelfert's son James says his family saves at consignor sales. Even though he's a kid, he likes going to the sales to pick out what he needs and wants.

"Probably some of our favorites are the clothes, the toys and the shoes. Mom told us for toys we could spend $5, and I got this huge remote controlled car and it was only $4," he said.

The JBF Sale is Aug. 8 through Aug. 11 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Noblesville. Thousands of items are on sale for up to 75% off retail! They have racks of clothes, games and a ton of toys. It's huge, with everything from baby and maternity through teens.

"Oh, I save a lot of money at the JBF sale compared to going to the mall and shopping. I mean it is hundreds of dollars. And many of the items are like new. All of the stuff is checked thoroughly for quality or the items don't get sold."

You can still go onto the JBF website if you're looking to sell items. It's an easy sign-up process for consignors and the website will walk you through it. You simply tag your own items, set what price you would like and you can donate them at the end of the sale if you don't want to pick them up. You can begin dropping off tagged items for sale starting Sunday afternoon. The actual sale begins Wednesday, Aug. 8.