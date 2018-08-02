× Namaste! Sunrise Yoga happening today at Grand Park

WESTFIELD, Ind—Get ready to roll out the mat!

This morning, Colts fans will have a chance to get their workout on before the players do.

Sunrise Yoga is taking place at Grand Park from 6:45 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. Attendees should bring their own yoga mat and are encouraged to stay after to watch Colts practice which begins at 9 a.m.

The hour-long class is free and will be led by Indy Yoga Movement. Colts cheerleaders and Blue will also make an appearance.

Admission to Grand Park is free, but you have to download a free ticket first to get in.

If you’d like to see the 2018 training schedule and theme days, click here.