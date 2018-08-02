× Northeast side Kroger store to close at the end of the month, company says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Kroger plans to close one of its Indianapolis stores by the end of the month.

The company said the store—located at 6108 E. 46th St.—has languished with ongoing poor financial performance. Efforts to return the store to profitability have failed, the company said:

Kroger has long monitored operations, hoping the store could return to reliable profitability; however, the latest evaluations suggest such improvement is no longer realistic.

With the store’s lease expiring, the location will close by the end of August. The company said there are five other Kroger stores within five or six miles of the 46th Street location.

The store employs about 65 workers; all will be offered the chance to transfer to another Indianapolis Kroger location.