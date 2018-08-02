Plainfield firefighters turn call into good deed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Plainfield firefighters are not only answering the call, but taking it a step further with an act of kindness.

Monday, Karrie Gomez's father needed medical help. When firefighters got there, they not only answered the call, but went a step further to help.

"They went above and beyond," Gomez said.

Firefighters said they learned he had been in the middle of mowing the grass.

"He was concerned about getting his grass mowed, that the HOA was gonna send him a letter saying you need to cut your grass," David Baughn, a paramedic and firefighter with the Plainfield Fire Territory, said.

So they didn't think twice about their next steps.

"We got out his push mower and me and one of the other guys, while they were taking care of him, we mowed his lawn for him," firefighter and EMT Chris Finney said.

They not only took care of the man's lawn, but also heated him up a meal. The good deed was captured on camera and liked more than 1,000 times on social media.

"I was really amazed, I felt really heartfelt that they would do that, above what they already do," Gomez said. "He was pretty surprised, but I mean heart struck too."

But the firefighters and medics say helping people is what they do each day.

"Countless times they go above and beyond and so not only do they take care of folks in the medical situation, if it's in a fire, you'll find our men and women helping with whatever needs done," Chief Joel Thacker said.

What was done wasn't just a trimmed lawn or a heated meal, though. It was a sign of light in a crazy world.

"Just the fact you know there are good people out there you know, that there are people that do want to help beyond just your family and friends," Gomez said.

She said thank you wasn't enough, so she brought the firefighters a bushel of vegetables from her garden as added thanks.