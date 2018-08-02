× Police say fog was in area at time of fatal motorcycle crash in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Hancock County.

The crash occurred just after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of 400 E and US 40 in Hancock County, near Greenfield.

Police say a northbound truck on Jaycie Phelps Road was stopped at the stop sign of US 40. The driver of the truck looked both ways before entering the intersection when the truck was struck by a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on US 40.

Due to the foggy conditions, it’s believed that driver of the truck didn’t see the motorcycle.

The 61 year-old male driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. The intersection was closed for the accident investigation but is now open. This crash is still currently under investigation.