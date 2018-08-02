Recipes: National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

Coffee & Donuts Ice Cream Sandwich
Kroger bakery glazed donuts, chocolate iced glazed donuts or glazed donuts with sprinkles, or even bakery cinnamon rolls
Favorite coffee ice cream, like Talenti gelato coffee chocolate chip
Optional dunker: any favorite crushed cereal, like Ray’s cinnamon toast crunch
Cut donut / cinnamon roll in half horizontally and place scoop of ice cream on bottom. Lightly press top half on ice cream. Dunk one side in crushed cereal if desired. Enjoy immediately or freeze.
Recipe by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, CD
Jim’s Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream Sandwiches
Kroger Strawberry or Velvet Strawberry Ice Cream
Graham Crackers: Original, Chocolate or Keebler chocolate covered graham cookies
Place ice cream scoop between 2 crackers or cookies. Enjoy immediately or freeze.
Recipe by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD
Ray’s Chocolate & Praline Ice Cream Sandwiches
Private Selection Chocolate Ganache Ice Cream or Kroger Caramel Praline ice cream
Nutter butter cookies
Remove top half of nutter butter cookie and place ice cream scoop on bottom. Top with other cookie. Enjoy immediately or freeze.
Recipe by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD
- Angela’s Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches
Homemade or purchased chocolate chip cookies or Kroger Refrigerated Break ‘n Bake cookies
Private Selection Double Vanilla ice cream
- Kim’s Ice Cream Sandwich Bites with Sprinkles
Kroger frozen ice cream sandwiches (Snowboard Sandwiches or Mini)
Favorite Kroger sprinkles, sanding sugar, crushed cereal and/or chopped nuts
Have all sprinkles/sugars in tiny bowls for everyone to dunk & dip once bite-sized pieces are cut, as they melt fast. Cut long ice cream sandwiches into 8 pieces and dunk & dip away!
Recipe by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD