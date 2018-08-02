Recipes: National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

Coffee & Donuts Ice Cream Sandwich

Kroger bakery glazed donuts, chocolate iced glazed donuts or glazed donuts with sprinkles, or even bakery cinnamon rolls

Favorite coffee ice cream, like Talenti gelato coffee chocolate chip

Optional dunker: any favorite crushed cereal, like Ray’s cinnamon toast crunch

Cut donut / cinnamon roll in half horizontally and place scoop of ice cream on bottom. Lightly press top half on ice cream. Dunk one side in crushed cereal if desired. Enjoy immediately or freeze.

Recipe by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, CD

Jim’s Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream Sandwiches

Kroger Strawberry or Velvet Strawberry Ice Cream

Graham Crackers: Original, Chocolate or Keebler chocolate covered graham cookies

Place ice cream scoop between 2 crackers or cookies. Enjoy immediately or freeze.

Recipe by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Ray’s Chocolate & Praline Ice Cream Sandwiches

Private Selection Chocolate Ganache Ice Cream or Kroger Caramel Praline ice cream

Nutter butter cookies

Remove top half of nutter butter cookie and place ice cream scoop on bottom. Top with other cookie. Enjoy immediately or freeze.

Recipe by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Angela’s Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches Homemade or purchased chocolate chip cookies or Kroger Refrigerated Break ‘n Bake cookies Private Selection Double Vanilla ice cream