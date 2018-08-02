× Richmond police investigate shooting that killed 27-year-old man

RICHMOND, Ind. – Police in Richmond are investigating a shooting that killed a 27-year-old man early Thursday morning.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to Genesis Apartments in the 1000 block of South 23rd Street around 1:50 a.m.

The initial crime scene was located in a parking lot, police said, and investigators found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Police identified the deceased as 27-year-old Jason Lewis.

Lewis’ body was taken to Montgomery County, Ohio, for an autopsy.

Police interviewed several potential witnesses as they processed the crime scene. The suspect was described as a black male, about 6’0” with a thin build. He wore black shorts and a red shirt, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Richmond Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (765) 983-7247.