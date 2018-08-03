× A hot weekend ahead…storm chances remain limited!

Hotter weather is now building in for the weekend, as sunshine and a more typical feel of August has returned to the state of Indiana. Plenty of sunshine expected this afternoon and lots of dry territory too. There will be a limited storm/shower chance late afternoon and early evening. Between the hours of 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm, basically in the peak heat of the day, a few storms will flare up and drift across a few counties. Otherwise, most will be dry this evening and for the rest of the weekend!

Greater, more widespread rainfall still on target for Tuesday of next week. Be sure to get more updates this weekend and don’t forget that we provide a free “the weather authority” app that can give you free radar to track storms when needed!