Anderson burglar breaks into little league concession stand, smashes players’ trophies

ANDERSON, Ind. – A thief broke into a Little League concession stand in Anderson, stealing money and smashing trophies in the process.

League officials are appalled, and say baseball is about teaching kids sportsmanship and doing the right thing.

The burglar made off with $40 to $50, but broke several trophies while trying to find money. The hardware belongs to kids who couldn’t make the end of season awards ceremony.

“That’s what gets me the most, someone came in here and took from the kids,” Little League President Aaron Higgins said. “They didn’t destroy anything else. They didn’t destroy any of the candy on the shelves, any of the pop. Everything was left intact other than those trophies.”

Higgins has a hidden trail camera in the building, but he is not releasing the footage yet. He is giving the burglar until Sunday to confess, before speaking with police. He wants the person to return what they stole, and pay for the damages.