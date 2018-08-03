× Ball State board announces support for Papa John’s founder, will keep name on campus building

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Ball State campus building named after Papa John’s founder John Schnatter will retain its name, the university announced Friday.

The Ball State Board of Trustees said the university will continue its support for the “John H. Schnatter Institute for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise” even as Schnatter faces national controversy.

Schnatter, a BSU alum, resigned as company chairman when it came to light that he’d used a racial slur during a conference call in May. The University of Louisville removed his name from its football stadium and a business school named after him.

Schnatter’s name will stay on Ball State’s building, the board said in a statement Friday.

In voicing support for the embattled pizza chain owner, the Board of Trustees called Schnatter’s language “insensitive and painful to others.” However, the board’s statement contended he didn’t seek to demean anyone and was using the “N-word” as “an example of improper conduct” during a meeting with consultants.

“In our experience with John, he has never expressed racist views,” the board wrote. “He has demonstrated himself to be an individual who is very appreciative of his fortunate situation and cares deeply about creating an environment in which all enterprising individuals have the opportunity to succeed.”

Here’s the university’s statement: