Bartholomew County thieves steal Korean War veteran’s ring

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Police are searching for the thieves who stole a veteran’s ring.

Carl Humphreys proudly served in the Korean War. He died years ago at the age of 82. Earlier this week, someone stole Humphreys’ priceless ring during a home burglary.

“This break-in hurt a lot more hearts than just one, many hearts,” said Teresa Irvin, a relative.

Sometime Wednesday afternoon, someone busted the front window of a home in the Hillview Addition, along State Road 58. The thieves pried open a gun safe and stole several guns, along with Humphreys’ special ring. Family members say the ring had a blue stone and it said “honorable veteran” on the side. The ring was supposed to be passed down to Humphreys’ great-grandchildren.

“It’s not worth but to my family,” said Irvin.

No one was home during the break-in. The Irvins tell FOX59, the thieves even took the pillowcases off their bed, most likely to fill them up with stolen stuff.

“To me you should not steal from people who served in the military, right there that’s the lowest life people I can think of,” said Tony Irvin, homeowner.

Stolen guns are now on the streets along with a ring that isn’t worth a lot of money. To Humphreys’ family the ring represents respect and memories.

“You’ve taken so much from me,” said Irvin.

Investigators have received tips from the public. If you know anything that could help police catch these thieves, you’re asked to call the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office at 812-379-1712.