Brownsburg church donates hundreds of items to teachers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- It's like Christmas in August for teachers at Clarence Farrington School 61, thanks to donations from a Brownsburg church.

Connection Pointe Christian Church kicked in more than 500 items to all 59 teachers before the first day of classes. The total value reached $50,000.

Each year, the church asks for wishlist items from teachers, hoping to enhance their students' educational experience. The church delivered, with members sponsoring a teacher and purchasing the items.

This is the seventh year of partnership between the school and the church.