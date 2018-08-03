Indiana girl who lost foot in lawnmower accident receives first prosthetic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A girl who lost her foot in a lawnmower accident in northern Indiana marked a major milestone Friday.

Italia McAllister traveled to Chicago with her family to pick up her first prosthetic.

Her mother, Robyn, say the 5-year-old was nervous to try it out at first, but she was able to take some baby steps. It will take a bit before she’s used to it.

Robyn shared some photos taken during the visit, which show Italia is still all smiles as she continues down her road to recovery.

Robyn says Shriners Hospitals for Children is paying for this prosthetic and has offered to pay for future ones until Italia turns 18.

Italia lost her foot in May after she got too close to a riding lawn mower while playing with her brother. When the mower backed up, she was knocked to the ground and her foot was caught in the blades. Italia was airlifted from Elkhart to the Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center at Riley Children’s Health where the lower part of her left leg had to be amputated.

Italia graduated kindergarten in May and will start first grade at the end of August. Italia and her parents are hopeful that she will be walking by then.

According to Riley Children’s Health, more than 4,000 children are injured by lawn mowers each year, sending an average of 13 kids to the ER every day.

Safety tips from Riley Children’s Health:

Avoid lawn mowing lap rides (when an adult places a young child in their lap while driving)

Keep children far away from lawn mowers

Don’t try to multi task (mowing your lawn and watching your child at the same time)

To donate to Italia’s GoFundMe, click here.