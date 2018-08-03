× Man charged with murder in connection with fatal shooting in early July

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis that left a man dead on July 1.

Police say officers found 24-year-old Montel Robinson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 5600 block of Brendon Way Parkway shortly after 10:45 a.m. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and began interviewing witnesses and identifying evidence.

On Friday, IMPD says detectives and members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force located a suspect, 23-year-old Steven Gaston, and arrested him for his alleged involvement in the killing of Robinson.

Gaston is facing a preliminary charge of murder. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).