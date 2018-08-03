× Person in custody after shooting in Brownsburg neighborhood

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A person was taken into custody Friday evening following a shooting in a Brownsburg neighborhood.

Police were dispatched to the scene in the 500 block of Locust Lane at about 6:55 p.m.

When officers arrived, they were told the suspect had left the scene in a white Cadillac westbound on Tilden Road. Pittsboro officers later spotted a vehicle matching the description, conducted a traffic stop and took the suspected shooter into custody.

Police say the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to his arm, was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The police department believes the victim and suspect are acquainted in some manner.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.