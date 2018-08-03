× Suspect arrested for murder of man at east side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A suspect has been arrested for the murder of a man at an east side gas station.

Indianapolis police say 19-year-old Gamron Tedford surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody Thursday.

“Homicide detectives would like to thank the IMPD Violent Crimes Unit for their tireless efforts which were critical in encouraging Tedford to turn himself in peacefully,” wrote IMPD in a press release Friday.

The victim, 20-year-old Jeshon Cameron, was found shot to death in a car outside a BP in the 2900 block of N. Mitthoeffer Rd. on July 16.

“IMPD homicide detectives have worked diligently since then to identify those responsible for Cameron’s death,” said IMPD.

Tedford is now facing a preliminary charge of murder. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.

Police say no mug shot of Tedford is available at this time.