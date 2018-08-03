Very hot and humid weekend; more comfortable next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They're coming back!! We're tracking 90° heat as we head into the weekend. We've already had 24 90° days this year, several days above the average.

We'll be on the warm side tonight with lows dropping down to the upper 60's.

It will be hot, humid and very sunny tomorrow. The UV Index is forecast at 9. Don't forget the sunscreen.

If you're headed out to the Indiana State Fair tomorrow, make sure to stay hydrated. Temperatures will be in the upper 80's around 3 PM and then top out in the low 90's by the late afternoon. We'll be mostly sunny but a few isolated afternoon storms can't be ruled out.

We keep the heat around for the next several days. It's not until mid next week that we really start to see the relief.

Our next best chance for rain will come during the late afternoon and evening on Monday. Not everyone will see the rain. However, Tuesday is shaping up to be the wetter day of the week. Showers and storms will linger on and off throughout the day.