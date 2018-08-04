× Car drives through a home in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — A car crashed into a home on the 13500 block of Forum Meadows Drive in Carmel this evening. According to the Carmel Fire Department, the car clipped the garage of one home before crashing into the garage of a second home sometime around 7:45 p.m.

Paramedics transported the driver to Carmel St. Vincent’s Hospital for minor injuries. Although people were inside both homes, nobody else was injured. The occupants were evacuated from the two homes, and Duke Energy cut the power. The driver claimed her flip-flop became stuck on the gas pedal, but police took her to Hamilton County Jail on an OWI charge after a field sobriety test.