Carmel coach back in Indiana after getting seriously injured in Dominican Republic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The head coach of the Carmel high school girls basketball team is back in Indianapolis recovering after getting seriously injured in the Dominican Republic.

Kevin Sweeney’s injuries were so bad, he needed to be medevaced to the United States. The medical flight cost the family more than $20,000.

Kevin was on vacation with his wife, Brieann, and five boys in Punta Cana. The family decided to go on a trip before he started his new job in Carmel. Family said he was swimming in the ocean when he got caught in a wave and hit his head on the beach floor.

Kevin broke and fractured several bones in his neck and back. He needed to get home for medical treatment that was not available in Punta Cana.

“Certainly feeling much better than he was before,” said Jim Sweeney, his brother.

Jim Sweeney is staying with him as he recovers at a local hospital. He traveled with his brother on the medical flight. It was a 10 hour journey for them from Punta Cana to Indianapolis. Jim Sweeney said his brother is just relieved to be back home.

“It’ll be weeks until he can work again but as I said his employers have been very supportive,” he said.

The community did not hesitate to help him out. A GoFundMe page for the family has raised more than $45,000.

“They are so grateful of everyone’s support. Amazing outpouring and they are blessed,” said Jim Sweeney.

Kevin Sweeney’s wife and kids are heading back to Indiana. The boys have not seen their dad since the accident. Jim Sweeney says he plans to have surgery on Monday.

“They are very excited to see him but probably not as excited as he is to see them,” said Jim Sweeney.