Family nominates IMPD officer for special grant for going above and beyond the call of duty

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A local family is recognizing one of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's finest for altering the course of their children’s future. They nominated him for a special grant, coming up just short of winning it.

Tom and Jean Gaunt run a historic bed and breakfast near Mass Avenue, and while their home can be filled with guests, it used to be filled with children.

“So we have 15 children, four are home-made, two were hand picked," Tom Gaunt said of his biological children and the two adopted from their foster care.

The Gaunt's other nine come from a difficult past. All nine belong to the same family, sharing the same mother, but coming from two fathers.

Tom says all of the children battle issues of mental health, and were abused before coming under their care. He said each one developed different skills to survive their situation.

“Like stealing food, so you can feed your brothers and sisters, things like that," Tom Gaunt said. “Once they were out of that, it just didn’t automatically disappear.”

Trouble soon followed, along with a carousel of law enforcement who were called to the house for various incidents. The calls slowed down when IMPD Officer David Kuchta-Drane showed up for a call.

“Every day I come to work I look for a new goal each day, and when I came into contact with the family I knew it was the right situation with my background," Officer Kuchta-Drane said.

He used to be special education teacher, and noticed their one son Michael needed one-on-one attention.

“He would behave different for Officer Kuchta-Drane like he would for us,” Tom Gaunt laughed.

His presence altered the actions of Michael, which in turn left a lasting impact on the behavior of all nine. As the Gaunt's say, Officer Kuchta-Drane became family. With their youngest now 20 years-old, the Gaunts are saying, "Thank you," by nominating Officer Kuchta-Drane for a grant for officers called "Why We Serve".

Their story was nominated as one of 16 finalists.

“It brought tears to my eyes," Officer Kuchta-Drane said, “I think it reminded me of why I became a police officer.”

The grant winners recently came out, and unfortunately Officer Kuchta-Drane did not win, but he says all the finalists got his vote.