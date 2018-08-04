× Hot and humid through the weekend; storms return next week

Indianapolis reached a high of 91° Saturday afternoon with highs in the lower 90s across central Indiana. Indianapolis has reached the 90° mark 25 days so far in 2018! Be prepared for more heat and humidity through the beginning of the work week.

There were also a couple isolated thunderstorms that fired up near Bloomington and Anderson this afternoon. However, the rain chances are winding down and central Indiana should remain dry overnight under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

It is going to be another uncomfortably hot day if you’re heading to the State Fair on Sunday. Highs will rebound into the lower 90s during the afternoon, but the high humidity will create heat indices in the mid to upper 90s!

We should wrap-up the weekend on a dry note. However, showers and thunderstorms will return to the area early in the work week. A weak cold front is going to travel over the state on Tuesday and the boundary will allow temperatures to become more seasonal. Highs in the mid-80s will return to the area by next Tuesday.