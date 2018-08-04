× IFD: 12-year-old boy suffers serious injury after semi collides with car on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 12-year-old boy was transported to the hospital with a serious injury Saturday afternoon after a semi-truck and a vehicle collided.

Just before 2:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the area of Arlington and Raymond St. on the report of a vehicle accident with entrapment.

After an investigation, IFD said a Kia Soul and a A-One Transport Semi with no trailer collided in the intersection.

They were able to extricate the boy from the front passenger seat. He was transported to Eskenazi with a serious injury.

Two adults and another juvenile were transported with minor injuries.