× Police: 1 worker struck and killed, another seriously injured following Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Police are investigating in rural Madison County Saturday after a worker was struck and killed by the driver of an SUV.

On Saturday morning, authorities were dispatched to the area of CR 600 W. just south of CR 200 N. on the report of a crash.

Police believe two men were doing some work on a bridge, which crosses the White River, when they were struck by a northbound SUV.

The driver of the SUV was evaluated by EMS at the scene but did not need treatment.

At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a factor.