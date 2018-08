Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANPOLIS, Ind. -- A new celebration in the Holy Cross Neighborhood brings together beer and smoked meats.

Flat12 Bierwerks and Smoking Goose Meatery are putting on a block party on Dorman Street. Valerie Green from Flat12 and Erin Kilhefner from Smoking Goose joined us to tell us more about what to look forward to.

Need more info for the event? Click here.