× Statewide Silver Alert canceled for 71-year-old from Jennings County

UPDATE: Hanner was found safely.

Original Story:

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. – The Jennings County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of a Commiskey man.

71-year-old Jackie Hanner was last seen Saturday afternoon in Commiskey, Indiana, 80 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

Hanner is described as a white male, 5 feet 7 inches, 230 pounds, gray hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans.

He may be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He was last seen driving a white 2014 Kia Sorento SUV with Indiana handicap plate D602NA.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department at 812-346-4911 or 911.