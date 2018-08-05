× Tracking storm chances and cool down this week

It was a steamy first weekend to August as temperatures climbed above 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday in Indianapolis. There have been 26 days where Indianapolis has reached the 90 degree mark. We are tracking another hot start to the work week, but more seasonal weather will return to central Indiana this week.

The forecast looks dry and warm for those planning to visit the State Fair this evening. Skies will remain partly cloudy to mostly clear as temperatures fall into the mid-80s late in the evening. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s with areas of light fog around by Monday morning’s commute.

There is going to be several dry hours on Monday before scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive late in the afternoon. Highs are expected to rebound into the upper 80s and lower 90s Monday afternoon, which could fuel a couple strong thunderstorms. Some storms may produce gusty winds and hail.

Scattered thunderstorms will continue to travel over the state Tuesday and into Wednesday morning along a passing cold front. Temperatures will become more seasonable midweek with highs in the mid-80s. The average high for Indianapolis in early August is 84 degrees.