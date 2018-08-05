Young Men Inc. holds closing ceremony for 24th summer empowerment camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS – Sunday marked the culmination of eight weeks of hard work and effort for 100 young men in Indianapolis.

A closing ceremony was held for Young Men Inc.’s summer empowerment camp, a program in its 24th year that targets at-risk men throughout Indianapolis, especially those living in challenging neighborhoods.

“Nobody wants to see you out there doing bad, shooting, killing, doing drugs or dying,” Dajon Curim said, an assistant chief counselor who once went through the program himself. “I noticed a majority growth. Something changed. My attitude changed.”

The program has the full backing and support of the city of Indianapolis and Mayor Joe Hogsett, who attended Sunday’s event.

“I hope they understand how important good citizenship, quality leadership can be,” Hogsett said. “But most importantly I hope they see hope and opportunities.”