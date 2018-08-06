15-year-old Missouri girl charged with murder, accused of killing her parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A 15-year-old girl who investigators say searched on her phone for "scary movies where kids kill parents" and had rap lyrics about wanting her father dead, is accused of killing her parents.

Daejona M. Holmes faces two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence. She will be tried as an adult.

Holmes is accused of shooting and killing mom Kinderly Holmes and dad Brian Starr on April 9 at their home in the 5000 block of Belmeade Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

Court records say that police found Holmes, 37, and Starr, 38, both shot to death inside their home.

Daejona Holmes reportedly called 911 from a different location and said a robbery had occurred and her parents were shot. She later changed her story and said her father shot her mother, and she shot her father.

When investigators got a search warrant and looked at Holmes' phone, they found the web searches, rap lyrics and a video of Holmes holding a gun and dancing in her bedroom, according to WDAF. They also found a drawing of a stick figure labelled "me" pointing a gun at another labelled "dad." A third illustration had a stick figure with X's for eyes and blood around it.

A witness told police that Holmes called him, saying she needed help. He met her at a McDonald's on Eastwood Trafficway where she told him her parents had been shot, police said. The witness added he had to talk her into calling 911. She also made nine phone calls with her mother's phone following the shooting and waited an hour to call police, records show.

Court documents show investigators spoke with Holmes on April 9 and again May 11 to clarify her story. During the first interview she said her parents were fighting and she heard a gunshot. She said she went upstairs and passed her father, but they didn't exchange words, and she found her mother dead in her bedroom. She then said she picked up a gun before walking back downstairs, and shot her dad as he approached her. She said she ran in and out of the house and threw the gun in a nearby yard.

During her second interview, she said she had actually gone back into the house twice, once to get her cellphone and another time to get her mom's cellphone, according to police. She admitted to changing her clothes prior to leaving the home and moving her dad's body close to the front door. She couldn't explain why she didn't leave the house upon hearing the first gunshot, why she didn't call 911 sooner, or why she made nine phone calls from her mom's cellphone, prosecutors allege.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $150,000.