AUGUST 2018 running warm, small storm threat later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANOTHER 90-DEGREE DAY

August has turned hot and is currently running over 4-degrees warmer than last August to date. With three straight 90-degree days, the temperatures combined with tropical-level humidity produced a heat index near 100-degree Monday.

The high temperarue of 91° was the 27th of the year - most to date since 2012's 47 and ranks 21st all-time.

STORM CHANCES AROUND

The threat for a few storms tonight again looks to be small and best described as few and far between. Most will miss out but any storms that do develop mainly before 12 am could be gusty. Heavy rainfall and a strong wind gust is possible.

AUGUST - THE DOG DAYS OF SUMMER

The days are getting shorter - sunrise tomorrow is 6:48 am and now sets at 8: 51 pm. Is summer slipping away? Not so fast. It is true that we lose 1 hour and 9 minutes of daylight but heat can be plentiful. We average six 90° days in August.

The 'Dog days' of summer are still ahead of us (technically running from July 3rd to August 11th). While most refer to the term and the peak heat in the summer months, the term comes from the ancients describing the appearance of the brightest star in the sky just before sunrise during what is the hottest time of the year. The star SIRIUS - located in the constellation Canis Major.

It was believed that the combination of the presence of the sun and the brightest star of night (Sirius) were responsible for the extreme heat that is experienced during the height of the summer.