Bystanders form human chain to rescue swimmers from Lake Michigan; 2 dead, 3 injured

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Two people are dead and three others are hospitalized due to hazardous conditions in Lake Michigan, the Grand Haven Tribune reports.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Grand Haven State Park around noon on Sunday after receiving a report of a man struggling in the water.

Officers with the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety organized about 40 bystanders into a human chain, and they were able to locate the man, who had gone under the water, before police arrived. Paramedics performed CPR on the man, and he was transported to the hospital. But unfortunately, he didn’t survive. The man was identified as 64-year-old David Knaffle of Wyoming, Michigan.

Emergency crews returned to the beach later in the afternoon after receiving reports of multiple people struggling in the water.

Bystanders once again formed a human chain and rescue five more swimmers from the water. Four of the swimmers were injured. Later, one of the swimmers hospitalized died from his injuries. Police tell us he is a 20-year-old man from Lansing, Michigan. His identity has not been realized at this time.

An officer with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources told the Grand Haven Tribune there was a longshore current at the park as well as rip currents.

According to the National Weather Service, there were waves 3 to 5 feet high, creating hazardous swimming conditions. The beach was later closed off.