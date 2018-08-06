× Devour Indy Summerfest releases menus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Devour Indy Summerfest is just two weeks away and you can start planning for the event now.

The event features a variety of restaurants in the greater Indianapolis area.

The three-course menus for participating restaurants were released Monday and can be found here. The event kicks off on Aug. 20 and runs through Sept. 2, giving you plenty of time to try out that restaurant you’ve been wanting to visit.

During those two weeks, restaurants will also be giving back to Riley Children’s Foundation. An option to participate in a charitable program called “Round Up for Riley” will be available.

The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association says Devour Indy cocktails will be coming soon.