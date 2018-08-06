× Hot streak continues today; storm chances go up tonight and into Tuesday!

90° heat will hold for one more day before scattered storms bring an end to this recent hot stretch. Today will mark our 27th 90° day this summer with plenty of sunshine around through the day. Any storm chance this afternoon will be EXTREMELY limited and mainly north of downtown. As a cold front begins a slow drop to the south tonight, coverage in storms will begin to impact the central part of the state.

Our greatest chance of rain in coverage will be tomorrow (Tuesday), as the front brings unstable conditions, heavy downpours and some stronger wind gusts. With the rain and added cloud cover, temperatures will be pulled back to the 80’s, more seasonal level temperatures.

A few storm chances remain in the mix this week, as several fronts drop through the Ohio Valley!