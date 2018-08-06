Indianapolis Public Schools begin classes with new system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Indianapolis Public Schools say they are ready for a new year and a new system.

This year, high school students can choose where they attend based on the programs offered.

The decision led to a change in transportation and school start times.

This year most elementary schools will start at 9:20 and most middle and high schools will begin 2 hours sooner.

The new 2 tiered approach designates 1 bus for 2 schools.

Transportation director Manuel Mendez says the class schedule also gives the drivers additional time.

Monday was the first major test for the new system and Mendez says the morning pick-up and drop-off went smoothly, and buses were on schedule.

The first few weeks also brings a lot of changes, but Mendez says they are ready to adapt.

The district will also send out robocalls to parents alerting them to any route or stop changes.

Here is a look at the bell schedule for each school: https://www.myips.org/Page/46248