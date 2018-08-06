Kid’s First on FOX: Teaching disability awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Students all over the state are heading back to class. This year, we encourage you to make a difference in the life of a student with a disability. More schools are integrating youth with different-abilities into regular classrooms. 95% of students with special needs attend public schools.

So what can you do? It can be as simple as saying 'Hello!' Changes to your vocabulary and actions will make a bigger difference than you can imagine. LifeSmart Youth CEO, Tonja Eagan, and Katie Goar, mother of children with disabilities, share some critical tips on how to make everyone feel included.