New Castle team heading to the Babe Ruth World Series

NEW CASTLE, Ind.-- A central Indiana baseball team is going to the Babe Ruth World Series.

The New Castle Babe Ruth all-star 15-year-olds won the Ohio Valley Tournament, and now they're raising money to make sure every player and their families can make the trip to Washington state.

FOX59 Photojournalist Dave Novak brought us the story of this team's special bond in the video above.

Local banks and businesses have been pitching in to help fund the trip. Thirteen boys and three coaches will be in the tournament.