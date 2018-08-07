AVON, Ind. -- Life is spicy and sweet for an Avon High School graduate. In two years, his ice cream shop has become a West Side favorite. Sherman visited with Danny Benitez, the owner of Danny's Mexican Ice Cream, to see how his dream of owning his own business came to life.
21-year-old enjoys two years running ice cream shop
