Clerk and customer held at gunpoint in Muncie convenience store

MUNCIE, Ind.- A store clerk was pistol whipped and robbed while on the job. Police are looking for the two armed thieves after the incident on Monday.

Just after 2 o’clock in the morning, Muncie police were called to the Village Pantry on the south side of the city. Surveillance video captured the entire armed robbery.

The 34-year-old clerk told police he was just doing his routine and making donuts for the day when the robbers barged into the store.

“(The) next thing he knows he has guys yelling at him to get down on the ground, and he’s being corralled behind the counter at gunpoint,” said Kyle Monroe, a detective with the Muncie Police Department.

Footage shows one robber holding down the clerk and another robber forcing a 21-year-old customer to the ground behind the counter. Both robbers are seen clearing out the register, shoving cash and cartons of cigarettes into a bag.

“A few times he told the clerk he would kill him,” said Monroe.

The entire robbery lasted about two minutes. The thieves were each wearing masks and gloves. Investigators believe the armed robbers are teenagers and they want them off the streets before they strike again.

“It could be tonight. It could be two of them tonight. It could be tomorrow. It’ll keep happening until it stops,” explains Monroe.

If you know anything that could help detectives catch these thieves, call Muncie police.